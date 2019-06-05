Bengaluru: Woman accuses school vice-president of misbehaviour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman has filed a case against the principal and the vice-president of the school her 13-year-old son studies in, for allegedly misbehaving with her when she sought more time to pay her son’s fee.

KG Halli police have taken up the case and are yet to arrest the accused. The police said Ayesha (name changed), a resident of Govindpura, alleged in the complaint that on Saturday, she had gone to the school to request principal Ruth Cheluvaraj a month’s time more to pay the fee. Ruth’s son, Sam Paul, who is the vice-president, allegedly told her that he would consider her request if she ‘adjusted with his demand.’ On being questioned, Ruth and Paul pushed her out of the school. Ayesha immediately called her husband, a cloth merchant, and the couple filed a complaint.

“The school administration said Ayesha made false allegations as she was not able to pay the fee. We will examine the CCTV footage and take action soon,” the police officer said.



Speaking to TNIE, Ayesha said, “I used to pay the fee every two months and I recently paid it in April. Since my husband is into a small business, I had gone to the school to request the principal for more time.

However, Sam called me to a room saying he wants to talk and sought sexual favours from me. My son was shocked to see me being pushed around and refuses to go to school. He studies in Class 7, where he has been studying for the past few years.”