Clear our dues or we will march: Sugarcane farmers

Sugarcane farmers on Tuesday set a 15-day deadline for the state government to clear all pending dues from sugar factories.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:22 AM

A farmer takes a nap while protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The farmers want the state government to clear all pending dues from sugar factories | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sugarcane farmers on Tuesday set a 15-day deadline for the state government to clear all pending dues from sugar factories. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy assured farmers that a meeting will be held with Deputy Commissioners on June 11. He also assured them that he will ensure factories clear the bills.

According to Kuruburu Shanthakumar, president, state sugarcane growers association, Rs 3,000 crore bills are pending with factories, but the state government insists that it is around Rs 1,500 crore. 

“We have informed the CM that the government must take steps to clear the bills within 15 days or they will launch a statewide agitation from June 20,” he said. 

Sugarcane farmers Protest Kumaraswamy

