Explore your true self at this Bengaluru TEDx event

TEDx Sarjapura is organising Quintessence of Being - a curated platform to share and discuss the true meaning of life and how to find and define this elusive truth.

Prachi Agrawal 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TEDx Sarjapura is organising Quintessence of Being - a curated platform to share and discuss the true meaning of life and how to find and define this elusive truth. From a roadie to a focused businesswoman, from a professor to an animal activist, the TEDx participants can find speakers from different walks of life. 

This edition of TEDx talk will include nine speakers - Prachi Agrawal - founder, Disha to Life, M.J. Vinod - dean (Arts) Bangalore University, Supriya Jain - solopreneur, Shahnawaz – motorcyclepreneur & National Champion Circuit Racing, Mohit Kamat - head coach at Baddyzone Badminton Academy, Allan Louie – illusionist/mentalist, Bhargsetu Sharma – animal rights activist and MTV Roadies participant, Afreen Khan, Mrs. India Face of South 2019 and fitness influencer and Vandana Suri, founder, Taxshe.

One of the speakers, Prachi Agrawal, is a clinical psychologist and her organisation DISHA deals with psychological assessment and group workshops on various issues. Likewise, Supriya Jain is a marketing professional, entrepreneur, blogger and author. She blogs avidly on motherhood and infertility related topics. She took the courageous step of giving birth through in-vitro fertilization after her husband had died three years prior to that. Overall, participants can listen how these speakers have carved a niche for themselves.

The talk will be held at New Horizon College of Engineering campus, Kaverappa Layout on June 9 from 10 am to 6 pm. Tickets are available on Insider.In & ChkdIn.

