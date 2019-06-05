Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC orders report on power project

The petitioners alleged that the plant’s work was affecting birds and others animals on the islands, which is an eco-sensitive zone.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Conservator of Forests to visit Devaraya islands near Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk to check if the mini hydel plant work has started or not and submit a report.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued this direction after hearing a PIL filed by Gopal Rao, a resident of NR Mohalla and three others, regarding the permission granted for the project. A further hearing has been adjourned to June 18.

The petitioners alleged that the plant’s work was affecting birds and other animals on the islands, which is an eco-sensitive zone. The petitioners stated that the sanctuary is the main breeding ground for local and migratory birds.

“If any work endangers the islands, it will affect the flora and fauna too. The work which is going, has affected the environment badly,” they claimed.  

