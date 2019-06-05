Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents in lurch as government delays refund

Many students under the Right to Education Act are left in the lurch as the state government has not refunded private schools for RTE seats.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many students under the Right to Education Act are left in the lurch as the state government has not refunded private schools for RTE seats. If these schools are not paid their due for this academic year, parents of RTE students might have to pay the fees from their own pockets, defeating the entire purpose of the RTE Act.

General Secretary of Karnataka Associated Management of Schools, Shashi Kumar D, said, “Private schools are yet to receive refund for the seats allocated under RTE. Of the Rs 1,000 crore reimbursement that is due, only Rs 375 crore has been released and of this just Rs 250 crore has been allocated to schools.” 

He blamed the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers for not disbursing the refunds.

He said 30 per cent of schools are yet to receive books and added that the RTE students will get their books later. Kumar and others placed their grievances before the Chief Minister on Tuesday and said they received a positive response. Highly placed officials in the department said the refunds to schools are likely to be made in September.

Right to Education Act RTE Act

