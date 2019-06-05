Simple summer fashion to jazz up Eid this year

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Casual and light on style are the fashion mantras that people are following this Eid. Even as the city is getting drenched in occasional pre-monsoon showers, the obstinacy shown by the high temperatures is prompting people to opt for clothing which is simple and comfortable to wear.



Bengalureans on the shopping spree for the festival have been choosing georgette or cotton fabrics more than fabrics such as silks or satins, as they are very light to wear. Last year, heavy work shararas were in, and gowns remained in trend for a long time. This year, however, many people are opting for clothing without too much embellishment, adopting simple and classy as their go-to style.

“Though shops are stocking outfits that are full of embroidery and other work from top to bottom, I’m not leaning towards them. The temperatures are very high and the very thought of wearing such heavy outfits is unbearable. I’m opting for a simple outfit in georgette,” Nishreen Ahmed, a 25-year-old homemaker looking for lightweight materials at Commercial Street, said. “It is light and very comfortable, and there is a large variety of choice in georgette,” she added.

However, a huge occasion like Eid does demand some celebratory clothing, and Swarovski crystal-studded kurtas were grabbing the attention of many at the World Of Woman (WOW) store on Commercial Street. Especially a hit among customers were kurtas glittering with 1,000 stones. The price tag of Rs 15,000, for a set including leggings and dupatta, wasn’t a deterrent for people, who were getting attracted for its light material and classy look. “This was a limited edition collection, in just two colours – aqua blue and peach. We initially made just about 100 pieces, and all of them got sold out, so then we had to get more made. The georgette fabric is light to wear, and the real Swarovski stones grabbed people’s attention,” Mohammad Khisar, manager, said.

While other outfits, like toga kurtas and trench coats were also the new favourites this time, the ever-popular simple salwar suits with fully embroidered dupattas remained the preferred choice too. The trench coat – a full-sleeved cotton coat worn with a sleeveless kurta inside and paired with palazzo pants, also saw a high demand. “The light shades of the trench coat caught my eye. It was simple but classy. With some good funky accessories, it will look even better. I even asked my friends to buy it so that we could go twinning,” Aafiya Khan, a student, said.

Sterling House, a favourite of many shopaholics in the city, also went for simple outfits this Eid. “Many college students and corporate women prefer simple outfits so that they can reuse it in their daily life. It’s not surprising then that many youngsters came asking for simple dresses,” said Asim Oomer, the owner of Sterling House.

The preference for simplicity is extending to saris as well. “Customers are asking for georgette sarees in light shades and minimal sequins work,” Zakir Pasha, manager, Aanchal Designer Gallery, said.



Shopkeepers are happy that sales have gone up this year. “Since Ramzan fell during summer vacations, people had time so see a lot of variety, and stayed for long and shopped more,” Ravinder, manager, BIBA, said.