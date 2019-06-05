Home Cities Bengaluru

Time capsules open up when you hear remixed old songs: Hariharan

Remixes of old classical songs may be a fad to dumb down for many musicians, but veteran singer Hariharan sees a silver lining in the trend.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Remixes of old classical songs may be a fad to dumb down for many musicians, but veteran singer Hariharan sees a silver lining in the trend. “These two co-exist,” he told CE, adding that composition of original tracks and remixing of old songs are positive trends that can create more opportunities in the industry.

“A lot of people like old songs for their nostalgic effect. There are time capsules which open up when you hear old songs. When these songs are given a twist, it is enjoyed by youngsters too,” the singer added, citing that ghazal musicians are now producing new tracks and at times, fusing it with recent songs.

On a visit to the city this weekend to attend a music event, Kalaarnava, organised by Gokulam School of Music at Dayanand Sagar College, where he was honoured for his contribution to the field, Hariharan also talked about how he enjoyed singing hundreds of songs, breaking language barriers. “I have been singing in the Kannada industry from the 1990s. I have worked with many reputed and young music directors in Kannada, such as Hamsalekha, Ilaiyaraaja, Gurukiran, V Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, Sridhar V Sambhram, Raghu Dixit and others,” said the maestro, still remembered for his voice in film songs like Akashakke Chappara from Gowramma (2005) and Sai Sai Sai Preeth Sai from Preethse. “It has been a wonderful experience to work with these music composers and create some soul-stirring numbers,” Hariharan added, pointing out that he and Leslie Lewis were also fortunate to compose the song Krishna nee begane in their Colonial Cousins album.   

The exponent of Carnatic and Hindustani music, as well as ghazals and pop is now looking forward to releasing a ghazal album, which will feature a mix of traditional ghazals and Urdu blues penned by Farhad Shahzad. He also involves himself in the musical journey of his son, Akshay Hariharan. “It’s been seven years since Akshay started working in the field. He has composed music for two movies – Black Home in Hindi and Kokanastha in Marathi, besides the National Games anthem in 2015,” the maestro, who had to struggle to carve a niche for himself as a distinguished singer, said. He, however, pointed out that it does not matter if a beginner hails from a musical family, since every artiste has to work hard to establish a presence in the industry. “There is no shortcut to success,” he stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hariharan Music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp