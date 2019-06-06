Home Cities Bengaluru

Amblyopia: ‘Lazy eye’ condition to watch out for

Amblyopia, commonly known as the ‘lazy eye’, is a condition affecting the eyesight that arises when the brain and eyes do not work well coherently.

Published: 06th June 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh R
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amblyopia, commonly known as the ‘lazy eye’, is a condition affecting the eyesight that arises when the brain and eyes do not work well coherently. On the outset, the eye appears to be normal but the vision is impaired. In most cases, decreased vision is noticed among children and young adults. One of the most common causes of visual impairment in children, the lazy eye condition affects two to three out of every 100 cases. This condition mostly develops from early childhood when the vision in one eye does not develop. If this occurrence is ignored and not treated, it will lead to the brain, ignoring the image that is seen through the affected eye.

In some cases, the patient’s eyes turn in or out and doesn’t line up as they should. This leads to an inability to focus on an object and they often see things doubled. This non-alignment leads to the development of the term ‘lazy eye’. In some other cases, the patient is unable to see well due to something blocking the light from getting through. This could be a clot of blood or a cataract. Any of the above reasons could lead to amblyopia. 

Three types of amblyopia
1. Strabismic amblyopia – This is a condition in which the eyes are not straight. One eye may turn in or out, up or down. 
2. Deprivation amblyopia – In this condition, the child is deprived of the visual experience due to a blockage that prevents light from getting through. This blockage may be in the form of cataracts or similar blockage/s.
3. Refractive amblyopia – In this condition, one of the eyes is more in need of visual assistance like glasses as compared to the other eye. It results in blurry vision and can affect both the eyes in some cases.

Diagnosing amblyopia 
In order to rule out the lazy eye syndrome, it is critical to check for the following three conditions:
Vision in both the eyes should be equally well
There should not be any blockage for light getting through to the eyes
Both the eyes should move equally well
In case any discrepancy is seen, one should consult an eye specialist. For children, it is advisable to have a thorough eye check-up at least once a year. 

Treating amblyopia 
The condition develops when one of the two eyes does not function adequately as a result of which the brain stops accepting input from the affected eye. In order to treat the lazy eye, it is important to have the brain start using the affected eye more than usual. The ophthalmologist will first correct the underlying problems of sight. In order to improve focus, some kids need glasses.  
The doctor may advice covering the normal eye with a patch. At the outset, it will be difficult to properly see through the affected eye but eventually, it will help improve and restore vision.      
The author is consultant-oncology and Vitreo Retina, Sankara Eye Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lazy eye Amblyopia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp