Bengaluru: Autorickshaw set on fire, owner files complaint

A woman filed a complaint with Hebbal Police alleging that a man set her husband’s autorickshaw on fire. The complainant is Savitri, a resident of RT Nagar, who works as a housekeeping staff.

Published: 06th June 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman filed a complaint with Hebbal Police alleging that a man set her husband’s autorickshaw on fire. The complainant is Savitri, a resident of RT Nagar, who works as housekeeping staff. She accused one Ajay of setting the vehicle on fire. Savitri started a chit fund two years ago and 18 people joined it for Rs 90,000. They would pay Rs 3,000 as installments every month.

Every month, one member would take the lump sum. However, five people escaped with the money and Savitri had to stop running the chit fund. She was struggling to return the money to the members. Yalamma was one of the investors. Her son-in-law Ajay would often fight with Savitri asking for the money. One day, he took Savitri’s son’s scooter and said he would return it only after their money was returned. 

Savitri had bought an autorickshaw which her husband Narayan drove. On Saturday, he had parked the auto outside his house when it was set ablaze. Hebbal police said they have taken up the case and are investigating. 

