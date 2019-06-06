Bengaluru: Man tries to stop fight, gets killed  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man, who intervened in a fight, was stabbed to death by four workers at a mutton stall in Padarayanapura in JJ Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased is Sigmath, a resident of Padarayanapura off Mysuru Road. He was working at a chicken stall located next to the mutton stall.

A police officer said Sigmath was at the chicken stall around 2.30 am, when he heard the four men - Sadiq, Babu, Syed Mubarak and Guden - fighting. As he knew them, he reportedly went to stop them. However, they allegedly stabbed him. He was immediately taken to a hospital by passersby but was declared brought dead.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that the mutton stall owner had given Rs 4,000 to the staff there and the four were fighting over sharing the money. That is when Sigmath intervened and was attacked,” the police officer added.

