Bengaluru's Flea Market to celebrate Indian crafts, handloom  

Started in 2016, Great Indian Flea aims to promote art and craft in the country.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:42 AM

Great Indian Flea Market aims to promote the country’s handicrafts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From exquisite handmade silver and gemstone jewellery to handpainted home decor and hand-woven textiles, Great Indian Flea market is going to be a one-stop destination for a weekend shopping binge. Organised by Gravity Event Affairs, it is a pan-Indian art, craft and handloom fair, with participation from craftsmen, weavers and vendors across the country. 

Started in 2016, Great Indian Flea aims to promote art and craft in the country. Syed Mohammed, director of Gravity Event Affairs, says, “Our organization has conducted many fairs in different cities like Chennai, Pune and even in Bengaluru also. In Bengaluru, most of the time we arrange the exhibition in malls. This is the first time that we are conducting it in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Lots of art lovers come to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. We can reach out to more interested audience here.” 

At the event, visitors can expect a wide collection of dress materials, handloom silks, handcrafted jewellery, home décor, and other art and crafts. Find handloom fabrics such as Kanchipuram silk from Tamil Nadu, raw silk materials from Karnataka, crepe and georgette saris, kalamkari and Pochampally handloom. In addition to that, the fair will include separate stalls for silk saris.If you are not a sari lover then you can check out their jewellery collection. From traditional to tribal jewellery, the exhibition has pieces that will bedazzle your outfit.  

“The exhibition gives the artisans a platform so that they can get maximum exposure in the market for all the hard work that goes into making an original handcrafted piece. They can sell their products directly to customers and consequently, avoid middlemen and earn higher profits. It is a social initiative to help them grow,” Syed stated. He also added that Gravity Event Affairs aims to conduct the fair in every city of India.The exhibition will be held from June 7 to June 9.

bengaluru flea market

