Delivery boy stabbed, robbed by four in Bengaluru's CBD

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delivery boy was stabbed and robbed of his cash by four muggers in the Central Business District (CBD) in the wee hours of Wednesday. The victim is Vinay V (20), a resident of Sannakki Bayalu in Kamakshipalya. Vinay works for Swiggy.

Vinay was on his way to MG Road after delivering an order at 12.40 am. On Thiyagi M Palanivelu Road, four people on two bikes started following him. One of them rammed into his bike causing him to topple.

According to Vinay, they asked him to part with his valuables and when he refused they pulled out lethal weapons and stabbed his right hand and his abdomen. They made away with more than Rs 4,000.

One commuter saw Vinay and agreed to take him to a police station. On the way, night patrolling police saw them and rushed him to St Philomena’s hospital. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of attempt to murder and robbery and have formed a team to nab them.”