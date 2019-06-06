Fatal retakes

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the outset, Muhammed Hafiz Sajeev is like any other teenager. He gets excited while talking about his interests, enjoys a long ride on his bike and is always up for an excuse to hang out with his friends. But this 19-year-old student from Alappuzha has shouldered on for an important cause. Hafiz has been receiving accolades for his dramatically composed photos depicting grave road mishaps. Through his rendition of possibly lethal moments, this self-taught photographer is striving to spread awareness about road safety rules.

Hafiz decided to use his knack for taking pictures to start a road safety photo project after he met with an accident while riding on a bike with his friend. “The driver in the car ahead of us opened the door suddenly, we had to take a sudden diversion to avoid a collision and fell in the process,” says Hafiz, whose project has garnered him over one lakh followers on Instagram and counting.

“I never even dreamt that so many people will follow me. I started the handle in 2016 and for a long time, I only had a couple of thousand followers. It is only after I began posting road safety pictures that my follower count increased rapidly,” Hafiz adds. He hopes to continue the good work. His next photo project will be about the perils of deforestation through which Hafiz wants to spread the message of saving trees. Taking pictures has been a lifelong passion for Hafiz. “I took my first photos on a basic Nokia mobile. In high school, I started borrowing my friend’s camera.

Eventually, I got my own device,” says Hafiz who is currently pursuing a degree in animation and visual effects from an institute in Kochi. In one photograph, you see a woman on a bike bending back in agony because her scarf is stuck in the tire, and the rider looks back in shock. The viewer watching the picture knows that a catastrophe is inevitable.

“A flying dupatta is not a dangerous object per se, but it has the potential of taking many lives in an accident,” comments Hafiz about his most famed picture which took quite an effort to capture. “The people in the picture are my friend Anas who is an aspiring actor and my sister Hansa,” he adds. Hafiz has named his Instagram handle ‘Thrikkannan’ or the three-eyed one. Although playfully suggested by his girlfriend, the name is strikingly appropriate.

The third eye is regarded as the eye of insight, of consciousness and enlightenment; which is perhaps what Hafiz seeks from the viewers. He wants people to be perceptive about the dangers of flouting traffic rules, how everyday apathy on roads leads to tragic consequences. Most of Hafiz’s photos are captured at an implosive instance, his photos are a retelling of that split second when everything shifts. His characters are emoting a heightened response. The viewer then is shaken, and forced to take note.

Behind the scenes

A flying dupatta is not a dangerous object per se, but it has the potential of taking many lives in an accident,” comments Hafiz about his most famed picture which took quite an effort to capture. “The people in the picture are my friend Anas whois an aspiring actor and my sister Hansa,” he adds.