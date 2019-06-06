Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka proposes 20% reuse of treated wastewater by 2020  

 The policy, awaiting approval, calls for reuse of more than 20 per cent of secondary treated water in the state by 2020. 

Published: 06th June 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reusing wastewater could soon be a reality in the state. Last month, the state government submitted a draft policy and action plan for using recycled wastewater, to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), through the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  The policy, awaiting approval, calls for reuse of more than 20 per cent of secondary treated water in the state by 2020. 

The Urban Development Department, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Minor Irrigation Department and  Directorate of Municipal Administration all worked together on the policy. 

“We are investing money in treating sewage water, but it is not being reused. It is instead flowing back into the gutter. We are in the midst of a water crisis and instead of using potable water for other purposes, we can use treated wastewater. For example, for recharging lakes, irrigation, gardening, industrial reuse, etc. Except for Kolar, Mangaluru and a few other places, reuse is not happening in the state,” said Manoj Kumar, member-secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, who called for water reuse in the state.

The policy reads, “To achieve the target of 20 per cent reuse of wastewater across the state, agricultural, industrial and urban non-potable uses will be considered to contribute to the reuse target.” Apart from that, 16 more Sewage Treatment Plants are proposed in the document by the BWSSB. The document also recommends sending treated water to industrial areas in Anekal, Narasapura, Devanahalli, gardens of government departments such as CID, KPSC, Civil court and involving the private sector in these sustainable measures. 

