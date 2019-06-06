Over 7,000 trees, shrubs at Bengaluru airport to be translocated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate its expansion plans for the upcoming new terminal, airport operator-- Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) will be translocating 7,095 shrubs and trees which fall in its path over a period of three years. Of them, 1,285 trees and plants will be translocated in the first phase.

According to an official release, “To ensure high survival rates, BIAL has engaged the Institute of Wood Science & Technology and Volvo to provide scientific solutions.”

Tom Shimmin, Chief Projects Officer, said, “The objective is to avoid felling of trees and, instead, relocate them to a place where they can further improve aesthetics of the Airport. All this is to ensure that the landscape is in sync with our garden-themed Terminal 2. We will transplant trees wherever there is scope to do so.” He added that the airport will be the first in India and only the third in the world to have green corridors around the Runway, a release added.

Explaining the process, Prasanna Murti Desai, who is spearheading the landscaping project for BIAL said that the 4.6 km from the Trumpet to the terminal would look aesthetically appealing when the process is completed. “The process may take a day to a week or more depending on the species and the care required. The Volvo’s tree transplanter machine is capable of translocating around 17 large trees each day,” it added.