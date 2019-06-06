The three friends of summer  

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As children, we were taught in school that there are four seasons – spring, summer, winter and autumn. I won’t go so far as to call it a Macaulay influence, but that curriculum was clearly not written in India. For in India, there are two main seasons – summer and winter. Spring is an object that goes into a watch, and autumn is something you see in fashion shows.

Half of an Indian’s year is spent in dealing with summer, and the rest with winter. As a keen observer of humanity, I find that everything around me transforms itself into an evil version of itself in summers. I see it on a daily basis. The paan shop that caters to all my vices is helmed by a genial man with a beard and a crinkly smile. During other seasons, he smiles and hands me my poison. But come summer, and he transforms into the selfish giant. There is a general sense of doom that shines in his eyes.

And this trait is not limited to human beings only. In my lane, the only friends I have are the stray dogs and neighbourhood cows. They are genial beings who let me pat them and talk to them about the pain in my life. They look at me and smile, and let me unload my pain. But come summer, I find that the animals in my lane are irritable too. I had no idea that the dogs in my lane have really sharp teeth and that the cows have really powerful tails.

However, as a connoisseur of human emotions, I think I have cracked the code to dealing with summers. In summers, one needs to make three friends. I call them the Three B’s of Summer – Beer, Buttermilk and Baiganpally. These are three friends who will stand by you during the tumultuous phase of Indian summers.

Beer is the Rahul Dravid of drinks. Beer is not Sachin Tendulkar, who storms through your troubles through sheer brilliance. Beer is not Virender Sehwag, who goes berserk from the word go. Beer is Rahul Dravid – you need to sit with beer and work out the bouncers of the day.

The second B of summer is Buttermilk – an often ignored friend who can transform a dreary day into a day of frolic between Krishna and gopikas. Buttermilk these days is sold in packets of different denominations, and unlike the Indian currency during demonetization – it shines in all its forms.

The final friend in Indian summers is the Baiganpally mango. A friend who stands by you without judging. Mangoes were clearly created to be eaten in a non-sophisticated manner. Eat a mango in Indian summers, and you will realise you have cracked the code to enjoying Indian summers. And that my friends, is how you crack the Indian summers. The author is a writer and comedian.