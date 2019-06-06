Home Cities Bengaluru

This young Bengaluru golfer is on course for big wins

Avani says she has never been nervous but always excited about tournaments.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twelve-year-old Avani Prashanth is among those kids who always knew what they wanted. Since she was three, she has been one of the biggest fans of golf, often observing her father and grandfather play the sport in their spare time. Now, the Class 7 student of Greenwood High International School is set to participate in US Kids Golf World Championship scheduled to be held at Pinehurst, North Carolina, from August 1-3.

Avani says she has never been nervous but always excited about tournaments. “I attend about 11-15 tournaments, both domestic and international, every year,” says Avani, who dominates the C-category in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Junior Girls Amateur Golf Championship. 

Avani has won five of the last seven IGU National Junior Golf Championships held across India in C-category (Girls 11-13) in the last seven months. She also won IGU Jharkhand Ladies and Junior girls Golf Championship held recently at Jamshedpur. So how does she manage her passion and academics? “Right now, I practise golf four days a week and exercise for three days.

I practise six hours a day and my friends send notes so that I stay updated on the day’s school work. My mother also helps me at home,” says Avani.Though Bengaluru is a golf hub, the sport still requires a junior team to represent the country, she feels. “As of now, there is only a team for players aged 13 years and above,” she says.

Avani wishes to represent India at the 2024 Olympics and win gold. “Her dream is to become the No.1 professional golfer in the world, and be an inspiration to girls to take up the sport,” her father, M S Prashanth, a former VP of an MNC, says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avani Prashanth Golf Golfer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp