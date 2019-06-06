Home Cities Bengaluru

World Environment Day: Plantation drives held across Bengaluru

BENGALURU:  On the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday, many organisations including the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KPSCB), the Forest Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and many others undertook plantation drives across the city. 

The KSPCB also organised a walk and released a special postal cover on the occasion while the Horticulture Department held a plantation drive at Lalbagh. Similarly, allottees of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout took up an afforestation drive at the upcoming layout. Apart from that, forest officials, along with 250 schoolchildren also participated in a tree plantation drive at Bannerghatta National Park. 

Meanwhile, officials from South Western Railways, Bengaluru Division, inaugurated a vertical garden and a pet bottle crushing unit at the City railway station. Many departments also distributed saplings free of cost to citizens in hopes of a greener city. However, several citizens questioned if this was possible. “Where is the space to plant saplings? The BBMP has left no space around trees in the footpaths for them to breath. Everything is concrete, and there is little to no space left,” said Mahesh K, a resident of Sadashivanagar. 

