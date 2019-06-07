Home Cities Bengaluru

Assam youth attacked, robbed by four men in Bengaluru

Published: 07th June 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth from Assam was attacked and robbed by a gang of four at Cantonment Railway station. The gang members attacked the youth claiming that they did not have a job because of him. Though the incident took place on May 29, the victim filed a complaint with Railway police and High Grounds police on Tuesday as he was recovering at Bowring Hospital. 

The injured is Subung Sar Boro, a native of Kamrup district in Assam. He cuts vegetables at the Indira Canteen in Chickpet. 

According to the complaint, Boro had gone to Cantonment Railway station to go to Guwahati. A person asked Boro to help carry his luggage. While he was helping the man, three people stopped him and asked him questions in Assamese.

When Boro told them where he worked, the gang alleged that they had worked in the same place and did not have a job because of him. When he told them he was not responsible for that, they stabbed his right thigh and took his debit card, mobile phone and Rs 6,000 cash. The man who had asked for help joined them and hit him on his head with a stone. 

bengaluru crime migrant worker

