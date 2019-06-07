Bangalore International Airport receives bomb threat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An SMS on a possible bomb threat to the airport by a teacher was sent on Thursday afternoon to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) helpline number, resulting in heightened security at the airport.

According to police sources, the message read, “Teacher s rent man for bombing in airport” (sic). It appeared to be a typo error intending to state that a teacher had sent a person for bombing an airport.

“There has not been a mention of any specific airport nor any other information. There was no disruption in any operations in the airport,” a police officer said.

A spokesperson from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited said he will look into the issue.