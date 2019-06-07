Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mayor calls for zonal-level meets this month onwards

The meets were stopped during the last three months due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 07th June 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Similar toward committee meetings that are supposed to take place on the first Saturday of every month, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will restart zonal-level meets this month onwards.

The meets were stopped during the last three months due to the Lok Sabha elections.

“I will send letters to joint commissioners of all eight zones asking them to start conducting meetings this June, prior to the BBMP council meeting. Like ward committee meetings, this will be compulsory as well. The meeting will be held by joint commissioners along with ward corporators falling under each zone, officials of BESCOM, BWSSB and others,” Gangambike told TNIE.

“Anything can be discussed concerning the entire zone, be it garbage issues or projects held up despite tenders being called or work order being issued. This will allow more serious issues to be discussed at the monthly council meeting,” she added. 

Elections also led to several wards giving their committee meetings a miss during March, April and May. As per Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), an NGO that voluntarily tracks ward committee meetings, 16 ward committee meetings were held on the first Saturday of June. According to Environment Support Group (ESG), another NGO, committee meetings in 65 wards are scheduled to take place in June on different dates. 

Commenting on the same, Prabha Dev, member of CfB said, “Bengaluru is expanding but the administration strength remains the same. Conducting zonal level meets is a welcome move, as corporators can put forward ward-level issues and we as residents can know what is being planned for the city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Gangambike Mallikarjuna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp