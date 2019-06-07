Home Cities Bengaluru

Committee set up by NGT accused of violations

They said the committee neither visited the site nor interacted with locals to ascertain facts. 

The National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Dobbspet resident has accused a committee, set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), of violations while preparing a report about the Ramky hazardous waste dump site located in the area. He had filed a petition in this regard in the Karnataka High Court in 2016.

The NGT heard it in 2018.
Speaking to media persons in the city on Thursday, the applicant, T M Umashankar said the tribunal had constituted a committee to look into anomalies at the site.

The committee comprised central and state pollution control board officials and members of the state government. On January 15, the NGT had given the committee 60 days to submit a report on the site, but nothing has happened so far. 

Applicants and residents of Dobbspet said 100 acres was given to the company to handle waste in 2009. However, the company has not obtained any environmental clearance. They said the committee neither visited the site nor interacted with locals to ascertain facts. 

