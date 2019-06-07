Home Cities Bengaluru

Four Bengaluru kids shine at Science Olympiad   

As many as 2,000 principals and teachers were honoured for their commitment to academics.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four students from the city have secured international ranks in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Olympiad exam held recently. They were felicitated by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra in New Delhi. 

Sauradeep Sharmila Mandal, a Class 6 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya Indian Institute of Science, and Archita Panikkar, a Class 5 student of National Public School in Indiranagar, secured first rank and got a gold medal in the National Science Olympiad.

Sonal Sachin Keni, a Class 10 student of BGS National Public School and Yukita Thangamma, a Class 7 student from The Samhita Academy in Lakshmipura Village, secured first rank in the International English Olympiad.

The exam saw 50 lakh students competing from 50,000 schools across 1,400 cities in 30 countries. About 4.4 lakh students from Bengaluru participated.

SOF conducts an exam in six catergories - National Cyber Olympiad, National Science Olympiad, International Mathematics Olympiad, International English Olympiad, International General Knowledge Olympiad and SOF- International Company Secretaries Olympiad.

Founder and Executive Director of SOF Mahabir Singh about 61,000 students from 6,300 schools were awarded for securing top state-level ranks. As many as 2,000 principals and teachers were honoured for their commitment to academics.

