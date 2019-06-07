Man attacks mother for property

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unemployed man allegedly tried to attack his 76-year-old mother over property dispute in Mandya on Tuesday. The woman managed to alert her neighbours who in turn informed her daughter Shoba. Shoba lives in Bengaluru and went to Mandya on Wednesday.

According to Shoba, her mother Saraswathamma was locked in a room by her son Shivakumar. He also tried to attack her with a machete after Saraswathamma refused to transfer a property in his name. After her husband’s death, Saraswathamma was forced to sell a piece of land worth Rs 1 crore as Shivakumar had taken advance from a businessman.

A few days back, Shivakumar came to know that his mother was planning to shift to Bengaluru following which he locked her in a room. He would frequently thrash her and the neighbours who often heard her screaming decided to call Shoba. Shoba and her mother approached Mandya police to file a case against Shivakumar.