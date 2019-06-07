New route to Bengaluru Airport to make travel easier

By Express News Service

In two years, your ride to and from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB) will become seamless as the Main Access Road (MAR) to the Passenger Terminal will be widened from four lanes to ten (five on each side).

Beginning June 10, 2019, the 1.4-km Main Access Road (MAR) will be closed for expansion as part of the ongoing infrastructure development. During the expansion, traffic will be diverted towards the new six-lane (three each) South Access Road (SAR), built parallel to the existing MAR.

Route: Vehicles coming to the Airport will turn right at the first roundabout after the Trumpet Interchange, and enter the SAR to reach the Terminal (refer to the map). Vehicles heading out of the Airport from the departure gates, will follow the existing exit path from the Terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR. Vehicles returning from Arrival Gates, will continue using the existing route towards SAR.

The MAR is expected to reopen in early 2021. To manage increasing cargo traffic, a secondary road leading to the Cargo Terminals will be widened to four lanes later this year. The Trumpet interchange, too be will be expanded – from the existing three to five lanes, on either side – without causing any disruptions to traffic movement.