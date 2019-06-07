Home Cities Bengaluru

Rain fury: Busy day for BESCOM as 41 poles suffer damage 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several parts of the city plunged into darkness on Wednesday night following heavy rain. According to a BESCOM statement, 41 electricity poles were damaged owing to tree fall (three in south Bengaluru circle and eight in west Bengaluru circle). Power outages were reported in Bellandur, Kengunte, Shivanna Layout and surrounding areas. Electricity poles were also damaged in Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagaram and Davanagere circles. According to BESCOM officials, linemen were pressed into action immediately and power supply was restored in some areas by Thursday morning. At a few places, the work continued till Thursday evening.

More helpline numbers

To ensure that all complaints are recorded, BESCOM has added more telephone numbers to its control room and WhatsApp. In addition to 191 (control room number), BESCOM has added 12 more mobile phone numbers — from 94808 16108 to 94808 16119. Also, consumers can call on 9483191212 or 9483191222 to complain about safety-related issues. Citizens can also tweet to @NammaBescom. The department will also conduct consumer interactive sessions on every third Saturday at all sub division offices. 

