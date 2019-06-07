Scratch and lose: Gang steals Rs 2.5L from businessman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a brief lull, the ‘itchy gang’ seems to have returned, with their latest victim being a 41-year-old man. The victim, T Madhu, a businessman and resident of Annasandrapalya, filed a complaint with HAL police. The gang is known for throwing itching powder on people and diverting their attention before making away with their valuables.

In his complaint, Madhu stated that on Monday, he went to a bank in Kaggadasapura and withdrew `2.5 lakh. He kept the cash in a bag and kept the bag in his scooter boot and rode to Orchids School in Vibhutipura to pick up his son.

As he was waiting in the parking lot of the school, some kind of powder fell on his neck and shoulder that made him itch uncontrollably. So he went inside the school to clean up. When he and his son returned home, he checked the boot to find that the cash was missing.

Madhu immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. He told the police that he has seen some people wandering near the school. He suspect them to have stolen the money.

An investigating officer from HAL police station said, “We have taken up a case of theft and cheating and are investigating. We suspect that the miscreants followed Madhu from the bank. A miscreant must have been closely watching his movements inside the bank and must have followed him. We have asked the

bank to give the CCTV footage of that day.”