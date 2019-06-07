Home Cities Bengaluru

Students can now get BMTC bus passes online

BMTC had launched  a similar initiative  last year but there many students suffered due to technical glitches.

Published: 07th June 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) smart bus passes for students, where users can apply or renew passes online. 

BMTC had launched a similar initiative last year but there many students suffered due to technical glitches. Educational institutes have to register their school or college and will get a login and password. BMTC officials said students can apply for passes online by visiting www.mybmtc.com. Nodal officers of the educational institutions will approve the student passes online. An SMS will be sent to the student’s number about the date the smart card is issued and the centre from where to collect it. BMTC has opened 92 pass counters at 26 locations at various TTMCs and bus stations. Students who had received smart card passes in 2018-19, they can renew it online. 

Protest planned
Speaking to The New Indian Express, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) district president Sithara said they will protest on Friday at Mysuru Bank Circle against BMTC for delaying giving out bus passes. It has been more than two weeks that Pre-university classes have started. In a statement, BMTC had said that students can show smart cards issued last year and travel in the buses. While PU II students can avail this benefit, PU I students cannot as they have changed their school.

Pink Sarathis to ensure safety of women commuters
BMTC on Thursday launched ‘Pink Sarathi’ patrolling vehicles which will operate round-the-clock for safety of women and children passengers in the city. As many as 25 jeeps, which were procured at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore under Nirbhaya funds, were flagged off by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in front of Vidhana Soudha. These patrolling jeeps with GPS system will be monitored by the control room which has a dedicated number 7760991212. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp