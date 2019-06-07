Students can now get BMTC bus passes online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) smart bus passes for students, where users can apply or renew passes online.

BMTC had launched a similar initiative last year but there many students suffered due to technical glitches. Educational institutes have to register their school or college and will get a login and password. BMTC officials said students can apply for passes online by visiting www.mybmtc.com. Nodal officers of the educational institutions will approve the student passes online. An SMS will be sent to the student’s number about the date the smart card is issued and the centre from where to collect it. BMTC has opened 92 pass counters at 26 locations at various TTMCs and bus stations. Students who had received smart card passes in 2018-19, they can renew it online.

Protest planned

Speaking to The New Indian Express, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) district president Sithara said they will protest on Friday at Mysuru Bank Circle against BMTC for delaying giving out bus passes. It has been more than two weeks that Pre-university classes have started. In a statement, BMTC had said that students can show smart cards issued last year and travel in the buses. While PU II students can avail this benefit, PU I students cannot as they have changed their school.

Pink Sarathis to ensure safety of women commuters

BMTC on Thursday launched ‘Pink Sarathi’ patrolling vehicles which will operate round-the-clock for safety of women and children passengers in the city. As many as 25 jeeps, which were procured at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore under Nirbhaya funds, were flagged off by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in front of Vidhana Soudha. These patrolling jeeps with GPS system will be monitored by the control room which has a dedicated number 7760991212.