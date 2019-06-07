Traffic to Bangalore airport to be diverted from June 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 1.4-km Main Access Road (MAR) to the passenger terminal of the airport will be closed from June 10 and traffic will be diverted to a new six-lane South Access Road (SAR), built parallel to it. The MAR is being expanded from four lanes to ten and will be re-opened only by early 2021.

The release specified these details for the route: Vehicles coming to the airport will turn right at the first roundabout after the Trumpet Interchange, and enter the SAR to reach the Terminal. Vehicles heading out of from the departure gates will follow the existing exit path from the Terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR.