‘Admission agent’ turns thief 

Fails to get bizman’s son admitted to Christ University; steals chain after denied payment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman filed a complaint against an agent for stealing his gold chain. The agent allegedly stole the chain as the businessman had not paid him for his services. Nagaraj, a resident of Doddathoguru, works as a supplier of construction materials. He met the agent Sudhakar (39), a resident of Naganathapur, when he wanted to get a PAN card made. Sudhakar had told him that he was in contact with top officials and policemen, and could get him anything be it an arms license or a seat in a reputed college.

Since Nagaraj’s son had just completed his Class 10, he wanted him to get admitted to the PUC Science course in Christ University. He approached Sudhakar, who assured him he would get his son admitted and asked for ` 50,000 as his commission apart from the fee for admission. Nagaraj agreed to pay him only if his son would get admission.After waiting for almost a month, Nagaraj got his son admitted to another college in Hulimavu. 

However, Sudhakar started asking Nagaraj to pay him at least Rs 25,000 as expense for the time spent in getting the admission. On June 4 at 10pm, Sudhakar visited Nagaraj’s house asked him for the money. A heated argument followed and Sudhakar left empty-handed.

After that, Nagaraj removed his gold chain, weighing 28 grams, and went to take a bath. After he came out, he found his gold chain missing. Nagaraj filed a complaint with the Electronic City police station. He alleged that Sudhakar had gained entry into the house and had stolen the chain. He said when he called Sudhakar asking him to return the chain, the latter threatened him with dire consequences. 
An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case against Sudhakar and are investigating.” 

