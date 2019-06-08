Home Cities Bengaluru

App to customise your travel trips

TripShire’s founders have been taking a different approach to other travel companies.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever felt like changing your travel plans at the last minute? TripShire, a travel-based startup, launched an application to simplify international holiday planning. This web-based travel platform is aimed at providing convenience for travellers. It not only helps the traveller to find deals on tours, sightseeing, flights and even commutes but also helps save time.

TripShire’s founders have been taking a different approach to other travel companies. The average vacationer connects with two to three travel agents to get the best deal when planning an international trip. As most of the process is offline, it means days of searching, lots of talking, and plenty of back-and-forth of communication to design the itinerary that the traveller likes. But with TripShire, a traveller can do all of it in an instant.

Zenith Karri, co-founder and CEO, TripShire, said, “While technology helps in holiday planning and suggestions, we are focused on traveller satisfaction on the trip,” adding that they wanted to give travellers a better planning experience while also saving their agent’s time to focus on more important matters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp