App to customise your travel trips

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever felt like changing your travel plans at the last minute? TripShire, a travel-based startup, launched an application to simplify international holiday planning. This web-based travel platform is aimed at providing convenience for travellers. It not only helps the traveller to find deals on tours, sightseeing, flights and even commutes but also helps save time.

TripShire’s founders have been taking a different approach to other travel companies. The average vacationer connects with two to three travel agents to get the best deal when planning an international trip. As most of the process is offline, it means days of searching, lots of talking, and plenty of back-and-forth of communication to design the itinerary that the traveller likes. But with TripShire, a traveller can do all of it in an instant.

Zenith Karri, co-founder and CEO, TripShire, said, “While technology helps in holiday planning and suggestions, we are focused on traveller satisfaction on the trip,” adding that they wanted to give travellers a better planning experience while also saving their agent’s time to focus on more important matters.