Film making contest to mark beauty of wildlife

Published: 08th June 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to promote wildlife filmmaking community, Dell company presents Nature InFocus (NiF), a photography contest. NiF will be a platform for the country’s wildlife filmmaking community to get together every year. It strives to showcase the beauty of the natural world, through films.

The contest will have both professional and emerging talent categories along with two sub-categories in natural history and conservation. Participants in the emerging talent category can tell a story of an animal, plant or habitat in under 5 minutes in the natural history segment or can highlight a conservation issue within 5 minutes in the conservation segment.

The emerging talent category is only open to Indian participants. In the professional category, the films can be of any length and can be submitted from anywhere in the world. In addition to this, there will be a mobile moments category, which is also open to all. In this category, film can be an edited or unedited video clip shot on a mobile phone that captures an incredible moment of animal behaviour.The participants can submit their films on  awards.natureinfocus.in. till June 30. 

