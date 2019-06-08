Increasing use of mobiles may cause brain tumour in children, warn doctors

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City doctors reported an increase in brain tumour cases among children. Although it has not been proved that increased usage of mobile phones has anything to do with it, they said it is quite likely that electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones can be the cause for it. “Paediatric brain tumour is the second most common malignant tumour in children after blood cancer (leukaemia). Ever since the advent of mobile phones, the cases of paediatric brain tumours have doubled,” said Dr NK Venkataramana, Founder Chairman and Chief Neurosurgeon, Brains Hospital.

With technology appealing to an increasing number of children, besides peer group influence, parents are also seen gifting mobile phones to children who are as young as ten years old. Dr Arun L Naik, senior Consultant and Neurologist at Apollo Hospital said, “Children have thin skin and skulls. Hence electromagnetic waves and microwaves emitted from phones penetrate more than four inches into their brains.”

“While there is still no direct link between the two, the writing on the wall is clear. Mobile phone radiation causes a lot of damage to the brain. When you hold your cell phone to your ear, 10 to 80 per cent of the radiation from the phone penetrates at least two inches into the brain. In children, the penetration is even deeper,” he added.

Dr Praveen Ganigi, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Manipal Hospital said studies have shown both sides of the story. While some said there is a link, others said there is no such effect. “The use of mobile phones among children whose brains are in growing stages can be harmful. It may not affect the child’s brain immediately, but may affect them eventually, after 10-15 years of age. So precaution should be taken. Parents should avoid giving phones to children,” he said.

Dr Sathish D, Additional Director, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road, said although there is no direct evidence suggesting mobile phones can cause brain tumours, one should use phones with caution. “Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) for radio frequency in certain mobile phones is really high. This can also affect adults. People should instead use landlines,” he opined.

SPMF therapy can treat brain tumours

Did you know more than 40,000-50,000 people are diagnosed with Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a form of cancer that begins within the brain.

Usually brain tumours are treated with chemotherapies, radiations and surgery. However, the Sequentially Programmed Magnetic Field (SPMF) therapy at SBF healthcare has proved to work wonders for brain tumours.

SPMF, a painless treatment, is carried out in a span of 28 days, with the treatment lasting one hour each day, when the patient is awake. With SPMF, the survival rate of a patients can increase to more than 5 years.