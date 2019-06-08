LED display screens light up Cubbon Park

H M Chaitanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans now have yet another reason to feel proud of Cubbon Park. Around 50 LED display screens have been installed in various places inside the park, which will screen information about the city’s heritage as well as practical details such as creating awareness about the emergency services related to the electricity, health and police department. The display screens have been put up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM) under its Smart Light Project, and are currently in the testing period. Once this period is over, they will be handed over to the horticulture department.

The screens, installed late last month, relay information, which would be helpful to both tourists and regular visitors alike. BESCOM officials have collected photos of birds, flowers, plants and trees in the premises and made slides, along with information on the department, such as the helpline 1912 and electricity-related guidelines.

Officials say the screens are currently kept in functioning mode round-the-clock as the project is in the trial period. Anil Kumar D’Souza, deputy general manager, Technology Innovation Centre, BESCOM, said information pertaining to Cubbon Park, including the event schedules, is displayed.

A committee meeting will be held for the inclusion of information on services of other departments like health, police, education, woman and children welfare, and necessary decision will be taken, he said. Some citizens are, however, objecting to keeping the boards running early in the morning, saying it leads to unnecessary use of electricity.

Many, however, are happy with the addition. Sripada Murthy MS, a visitor said, “I saw the various flowers and plants inside the park on the screen. I hope information of tourist places of Bengaluru will also be displayed in future.” MV Venkatesh, director, garden, horticulture department, said, “We have got good response over the last few days.” Officials say the screens may be kept turned on from 9am to 6pm later.