Man ends life over financial problems

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old engineering workshop employee committed suicide by hanging at his house in Srirampur on Thursday evening. The deceased is K Nagraj, a resident of Dayanandanagar. The police said that the incident was discovered around 5.30pm when his wife Rajeshwari, a garment factory employee, returned home and found the body.

Although Nagraj left no suicide note behind, his wife told the police that Nagraj had given money to some of his friends but they had not repaid it. When he asked for the money back, they gave him some interest but later started avoiding him. Nagraj was upset as he had no money and could not even afford to buy food, Rajeshwari said. An investigating officer said they are checking phone call records to ascertain the names of the people who had borrowed money from the deceased.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.