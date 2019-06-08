Mechanic held for ex-lover’s murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A car mechanic has been arrested by the CCB police on charges of kidnapping and murdering his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was allegedly pestering him to get a house for her. The deceased was identified as Sunita, while David Kumar (28), a resident of Padarayanapura, is the accused. The murder had taken place on May 12, and the body was found in Sakleshpur ghat.

Sunita had gone missing on May 12 after she left home with her seven-month-old baby, saying that her husband’s relative had passed away and she had to go to Tamil Nadu to attend the funeral. Her mother filed a missing person complaint with the KG Halli police after she did not return for a few days. The CCB police, who got a clue about the case, picked up David for questioning and he confessed to committing the crime.

“Sunita and David were in a live-in relationship for almost five years. However, they both married different people two to three years ago but remained in contact. Around seven months ago, Sunita gave birth to a baby boy. She allegedly told David that it was his child, so he should set up a house for the two to stay there. Though he told her it was not possible, she allegedly kept pestering him.

David hatched a plot to kill her and asked her to come near Silk Board Junction on the pretext of discussing something with her. When she went there at 4 pm along with the baby, David took her in his friend’s car to Sakleshpur. While she was asleep in the car around midnight, he strangled her using a rope and then threw the body in the ghats, hoping no one would find it,” the police said. After the murder, David went to Sunita’s mother and handed over the baby saying Sunita had gone with her husband. As Sunita did not return for a few days, her mother filed a complaint, the police added.