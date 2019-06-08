Missing the beat: Efforts on to strengthen police bands

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It appears that policemen are no longer interested in pursuing music. This has resulted in acute shortage of staff in the reputed Police Band, which is known for delivering impressive performances at various ceremonies. This has forced the Police Department to restructure and form a dedicated Police Band consisting of 35 members in all 14 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) units of the state. Each unit has an average of 1,000 staff.

The Home Department has issued orders to this effect. Police Bands perform at events such as Independence Day, Republic Day, Ceremonial Parades, Guard of Honour for VVIPs and even during state celebrations such as Dasara. It is said that the band, which once used to be the main attraction of all events, is now losing its charm due to staff shortage.

“The sanctioned staff strength should be reorganised and 35 men should be deputed in the Police Band. Those who have interest and knowledge about music should be included in the band. However, there should be no demand to increase the sanctioned strength due to restructuring,” the order said. In the last seven to eight years, policemen have been refusing to be part of the band.

They show very little interest as Police Bands use heavy drums and instruments. Moreover, those who are recruited quit, and this has affected the overall strength of the units. “Without a full-fledged band, police events are losing their charm. It is necessary to strengthen Police Bands and a dedicated staff needs to be part of the band,” stated the order.