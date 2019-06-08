Ringing in the rains and mangoes

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A rain-soaked night, plus struggles to get transport on Bengaluru roads equals a disastrous ending, right? Wrong. A nice, satisfying dinner is all it takes to make one forget the experience, and that is exactly what we felt on Wednesday evening at SodaBottleOpenerWala on Lavelle Road.What better way to cool down than savour something that have mangoes in it? In addition to this, luckily for us, the restaurant was screening India’s first big game in this season’s World Cup tournament and we couldn’t have asked for more.

The Mango Pop-up menu looked colourful and utterly delicious (no, it wasn’t Amul!) and since it is in place exclusively for summer, the King of Fruits held a prominent position in all the food items, including the cocktails/mocktails. We tried the Raw Mango & Berry LIIT, sans the alcohol, and the first sip made us feel relaxed on our seat. The flavour of raw mango with a little jaljeera masala stood out. The drink sat pretty on the table with three differently-coloured layers and a flower adorning it on top.

Next, we aimed to try a little from each of the main-course dishes but ended up having more than 70 per cent portions. It’s mango-flavoured and tasted absolutely delicious, we just couldn’t resist! We had Raw Mango & Papaya Salad, with a tangy ‘Kolah vinegar’ dressing topped with a lot of peanuts. Thinly sliced Keri – mango is called Keri in Parsi – and raw papaya along with nicely chopped tomatoes summed up for a very healthy yet tasty salad.

The Keri Chicken is the star dish on the menu. A combination as beautiful as chicken and ripe mango is rare, and it was an eye-opener for our taste buds. The chicken is cooked in Parsi style, along with loads of ripe mangoes, and served with pav and Keri kachumbar salad. The strong flavour of mango was enough to keep us going till the last bite.

The last one was Keri Kanda Par Eedu, which is a spicy mixture of onion and ripe mangoes, baked with an egg on top. Those love egg and mango will simply love this, though the flavour of mango here is not as strong as it was in the chicken. The poached egg gives a twist to the dish and when eaten with a pav, brings out the richness in it.

Keeping an eye on the dessert section, we ordered all three from the mango menu and weren’t disappointed at all. The Mawa Sundae was just the perfect kind of summer dessert, with vanilla ice-cream topped with cubed mangoes, cream and fresh mango puree. We, of course, had it all. The Mango cheesecake was, likewise, a sweet dessert and needless to say, it was soft, flavourful and topped with chopped mangoes. To balance the sweetness, the menu had Keri nu Samosa, which is a thin, crispy pastry stuffed with mango mixture. Quite satisfied and removing the bad beginning to the evening from our memory, we bid goodbye.The mango Pop-Up menu is on till June 30 and cost for two is `1,500 (approx).