Home Cities Bengaluru

Stardew Valley: A Raindrop on a Rose

An important part of the week involves going through the new game deals on Steam and seeing what new adventures lie on one’s discovery queue.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : An important part of the week involves going through the new game deals on Steam and seeing what new adventures lie on one’s discovery queue. This time it was dominated by a frustrating amount of games which sound very angry: DeathGardenBloodharvest, Rage 2 and Insurgency Sandstorm. Triggered by the blitz of the unnecessary violence in the very dark trailers, I sought out the tiny sliver of bright green and blue sky — Stardew Valley. This week, I want everyone to rewind to a few years ago when an entirely wholesome, ‘good vibes only’ game called Stardew Valley released. 

The game starts with our main character’s life thrown off track when their grandfather dies. We find ourselves completely alone in a farm, in a village that is unheard of… The shortest explanation of Stardew Valley would be that it has every one of Julie Andrews’ Favourite Things in an 8bit platform.

The game gives you the solitude to introspect as you plow across your field, cutting trees for wood and collecting fiber into your quickly filling backpack. It teaches patience, as you water those parsnip seeds in your new farm on a rainy day, hoping to wake up to a bounty the next morning at sunrise. It teaches you to make friends in the village by the simple task of gifting them a daffodil. The game is filled with innocent and peaceful small victories that gives you satisfaction and motivation to play on.

Every individual in the game has their own perfectly distinct story, brought out by conversations. It might remind you that you aren’t the most important person in every story. It also adds an element of the insane (there’s a crazy wizard and monsters in the mines), because what’s a videogame if it is too close to reality? Completely incidentally, it instills in you a very weird desire of waking up at 6 am, even in real life! 

The game released for the Android last month, bringing the portal to a restful escape closer to you. Stardew Valley might just be the exact meditative retreat which will make you uninstall PUBG mobile, spend some time on the subreddit for Patient Gamers and wax eloquent on Pacifist gaming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp