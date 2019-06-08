Home Cities Bengaluru

‘The time I spend with my team makes me the happiest’  

My team makes me the happiest, all the hours we put together at work in terms of quality conversation discussing food, service, guest experience etc are the moments that I look forward to every day.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When are you happiest at work? 
My team makes me the happiest, all the hours we put together at work in terms of quality conversation discussing food, service, guest experience etc are the moments that I look forward to every day. There’s a golden rule in the industry: if we take care of the staff, they take care of the company. So the time I spend with my team makes me the happiest.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings? 
Of late, pairing wine with grilled food is making all the right noise in the F&B space. There are various methods to grilling such as charcoal bbq grilled, tandoori, robotoyaki and pairing it wines make it an exceptional meal. My most favourite is grilled lamb chop with red wine and tandoori salmon with white wine.

What is the biggest disappointment as a chef?
Since we are in the hospitality industry, taking care of guests’ overall experience is what matters the most. I find bad service to guests as the most disappointing factor. 

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I would avoid ordering a steak from the menu, only because I prefer that my steak is cooked medium well. Otherwise, the steak becomes chewy, which is something I don’t enjoy. 

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
I taste all that I prepare as it is very necessary for a chef to taste before serving the guest.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
I enjoy biryani that is authentic and have a rich regional flavour. Shivaji Military Hotel in Jayanagar is the go-to place where I enjoy their awesome donne biryani.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe really bad.
It happened during my early days, at the starting stage of making sushi maki rolls.

What is the best recent food trend?
Going back to basics is the best thing that has happened in recent times.

My team makes me the happiest, all the hours we put together at work in terms of quality conversation discussing food, service, guest experience etc are the moments that I look forward to every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp