BENGALURU : When are you happiest at work?

My team makes me the happiest, all the hours we put together at work in terms of quality conversation discussing food, service, guest experience etc are the moments that I look forward to every day. There’s a golden rule in the industry: if we take care of the staff, they take care of the company. So the time I spend with my team makes me the happiest.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Of late, pairing wine with grilled food is making all the right noise in the F&B space. There are various methods to grilling such as charcoal bbq grilled, tandoori, robotoyaki and pairing it wines make it an exceptional meal. My most favourite is grilled lamb chop with red wine and tandoori salmon with white wine.

What is the biggest disappointment as a chef?

Since we are in the hospitality industry, taking care of guests’ overall experience is what matters the most. I find bad service to guests as the most disappointing factor.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I would avoid ordering a steak from the menu, only because I prefer that my steak is cooked medium well. Otherwise, the steak becomes chewy, which is something I don’t enjoy.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

I taste all that I prepare as it is very necessary for a chef to taste before serving the guest.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

I enjoy biryani that is authentic and have a rich regional flavour. Shivaji Military Hotel in Jayanagar is the go-to place where I enjoy their awesome donne biryani.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe really bad.

It happened during my early days, at the starting stage of making sushi maki rolls.

What is the best recent food trend?

Going back to basics is the best thing that has happened in recent times.

