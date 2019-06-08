Wheelie on road lands minor in soup

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka traffic police on Friday booked two persons, including a minor, for doing wheelie on a scooter on the busy airport flyover near Jakkur. Passersby had recorded a video of their act and shared it with police. Based on the registration number, the owner of the vehicle--Tahil Rehaman (18) and the bike rider were arrested on Thursday.

A police officer told The New Indian Express that the incident was reported on June 2 when the minor was heading towards Yelahanka. Rehaman had given the bike to the minor who is his friend. The 15-year-old boy performed wheeling in a dangerous way and passersby later alerted police officials.

Both the accused are residents of RT Nagar, and did not have valid documents of the vehicle which has been seized. Their parents were also summoned by police and they had to write an apology letter. The two were later released on station bail.

Earlier, Nelamangala police had booked a youth for wheeling along with his female friend on Devanahalli road. The girl Sonu had posted the video on her social networking page, which went viral on Thursday. Police are yet to arrest the accused.