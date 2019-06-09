Bengaluru: Man killed over Rs 100 bet in Ludo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friends after he refused to pay Rs 100 after losing a Ludo game, in KS Layout. Four people have been arrested following the incident.

The deceased is Milan Shekh, a resident of Bandepalya, who worked in a metal fabrication shop. He has a wife and two children. A police officer said that the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Friday when the group of friends were playing Ludo in their mobile phones.

They had placed a bet and the loser had to pay Rs 100 to the winners. Shekh, who lost the game, refused to pay the money to his friends Shahib, Mohemed Ali, Sadath Asu and Nayaz. They got angry and picked a quarrel with him.

The prime accused Shahib attacked Shekh with a sharp weapon while his friends dragged him onto the middle of the road. Passersby who noticed the incident alerted the police and Shekh was rushed a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his death. The four accused managed to flee, but the police nabbed the prime accused and he then revealed name of his friends who were involved with the crime.

During the interrogation the accused, all of whom who worked in a garage, told the police they routinely played Ludo after dinner in front of their garage. On Friday night, Shekh was about to win and Shahib pressed a red button in the app, which signalled the end of the game. Angry over this, Shekh attacked Sahib with a blunt weapon. Shekh then repeatedly stabbed Sahib with a knife.