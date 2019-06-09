Conmen selling LED bulbs, warns BESCOM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BESCOM has issued a warning against those who sell LED bulbs posing as BESCOM employees. In a press release, BESCOM stated there are some miscreants claiming to be employees of BESCOM office in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. BESCOM stated that LED bulbs are exclusively sold at select division/subdivision offices of BESCOM along with BangaloreOne and KarnatakaOne centres. All schemes initiated by the BESCOM are approved by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), after which they are made public through the media. Further, the release said that it has not authenticated any initiative of door-to-door sale of LED bulbs. They have requested consumers to be aware of this and not entertain those who do it illegally.“We request the citizens to not fall for this. If BESCOM comes up with any such scheme, it will be informed by the media,” said Shiva Prasad, general manager of BESCOM.