Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctors reconstruct 3-month-old baby’s nerves, cure limb paralysis

When 3-month-old Vaishnavi was born, she could not move her left upper limb and shoulder.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When 3-month-old Vaishnavi was born, she could not move her left upper limb and shoulder. Her nerves connecting the neck to the upper limb, called brachial plexus, had got stretched and injured during labour. This left the limb completely paralysed. 

Doctors at Manipal Hospital conducted five-hour microsurgery three weeks ago, to treat the rare condition called Brachial plexus birth palsy. They reconstructed the nerves by taking some from the leg to fill in the gap in the neck region, where the nerves were injured. 
In a similar case, Diya, who was born weighing 3.59 kg (heavy for a newborn) in the 10th month of pregnancy, suffered from damage to three nerves in the same region during labour, causing paralysis of her right hand. 

“She was not able to move. Physiotherapy too did not work. She got operated at age of eight months, and improved significantly. When she was two-and-a-half years old, another surgery was done for rotation of hand and wrist. After physiotherapy, her condition improved by 80 per cent. When she grows up, she will have a normal hand,” Vivek, Diya’s father, said, at a media interaction with families of kids who underwent surgery. “Now she can play, and use her hand. She will now start pre-school,” Babera, Diya’s mother, added.

Many others said they were unaware about the treatment. Also, they could not find specialised care in all hospitals. This resulted in delay in treatment by even one-and-a-half years.
“The recovery can be seen in six months post-surgery, during which, time physiotherapy is also done. It is not an overnight process and improvement happens until two to three years of age,” Dr Bharat Kadadi, specialist, hand, wrist and microvascular surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Malleshwaram, said.
“Some of the symptoms that can be immediately spotted after birth are no movement of the upper arm or hand, decreased hand grip/movements on the affected side and bent arms at the elbow region,” Kadadi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipal Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp