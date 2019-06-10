IRCTC to now start tours from Bengaluru to China

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IRCTC will organise a seven-day tour package to China and a 15-day package to Scandinavia and Iceland from Bengaluru.

An official release states the package to China will cover destinations in Shanghai and Beijing and a bullet train journey. The tour will cost Rs 87,700 per person with accommodation provided on a twin-sharing basis in 3-star hotels. The price will cover flight tickets, breakfast, lunch, dinner, IRCTC tour manager, tour guide, visa charges, insurance and entry fees to all important locations.

The package to Scandinavia will cover Bergen, Copenhagen, Geilo, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Stockholm and Tallinn. The package will cost Rs 3,48,000 per person.

Vaishnodevi tour

A Maa Vaishnodevi Darshan special 12-day train tour package will also be organised from June 23.

Bengalureans can board the train in Whitefield.

The package will cost Rs 12,930 and will cover Delhi-Amritsar-Haridwar-Mathura as well as Agra. One can contact: 080-22960014, 9741426474, and 9746743045.