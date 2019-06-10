Home Cities Bengaluru

Kids from Bengaluru orphanages have field day at athletics meet

Latha was among the 400 children from a dozen ashrams who got together to celebrate sports and camaraderie at Sindhi School, Hebbal.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Latha (name changed), who lives in an orphanage in Jalahalli, could not contain her joy when she got to meet her brother, a resident of another ashram, at a sports event in the city on Sunday morning. The experience was no less than getting a trophy, she said. 
Latha was among the 400 children from a dozen ashrams who got together to celebrate sports and camaraderie at Sindhi School, Hebbal.

Cheers reverberated as the children, aged 8 to 16 years, participated in the Inter-Ashram Athletics meet, organised by the Bangalore Ladies Chapter, and Nayi Soch, parts of the Sindhi Council of India, and the youth brigade from the community, for children of destitute homes and ashrams.

For the teachers, who brought the kids, it was a rare occasion to see them mingle and compete with those from other homes. “Many orphanages like ours do not have enough outdoor space. An interest in the activities gets developed if such programmes are held. Sports events are often restricted to the older children. But here, even very young kids benefit with the building of socio-emotional skills,” a teacher said.

For others, the highlight was the joy of dancing to Kannada pop music. “Our team danced together a lot after the competitions. It was the best part,” said Keerthana from Akkamahadevi Ashram, who won in the throwball contest. The children, who were also given food, participated in 29 activities. 

“We organised this just as we would for our own children,” Amrit Hinduja, programme chairperson, BLC Nayi Soch, said. “Today, we are proud to  commit ourselves to the idea of promoting athletics among youth,” said Shobha Kalro, vice president, Sindhi Council of India (ladies wing) and BLC president. To laud their participation, children were sent home with shoes and jerseys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru orphanages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp