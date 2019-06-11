Home Cities Bengaluru

Beauty pageant breaks age, gender stereotypes 

Breaking the conventional norms of age, body type and the idea of what is considered beautiful, Mrs India-Karnataka Finale ended on a high note on June 8.

Published: 11th June 2019

Winners of Mrs India-Karnataka beauty pageant 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Breaking the conventional norms of age, body type and the idea of what is considered beautiful, Mrs India-Karnataka Finale ended on a high note on June 8. In an age, where women have to cross multiple barriers to follow their dreams, the contest saw participation of women from different walks of life, unafraid to express themselves, setting a trend of their own. 

The pageant was held in three rounds, first showcasing the contestants in ethnic attire, second in sportswear and the third in evening gowns. Divided into three age categories of 22-40, 40-60 and above 60 years, there were five crowns to bag in each category. The Mrs Karnataka under 40 award was bagged by Priyanka Abhishek, Dr Shilpa Hakki, won the 40-60 title, and super classic category for those above the age of 60 was bagged by Juliet Mascarenhas.

“I feel like I’m at the top of the world, It is an honour to be crowned Mrs India-Karnataka and be able to represent my state at the national level. Events like this gives us the limelight to shine,” said winner, Priyanka Abhishek,  a dentist by profession.

The judges for the event were Meeraj Anwar, fashion designer, Sanika Gowda, actress and MN Suresh, a comedian and actor. All contestants who entered the final question round got qualified to represent Karnataka in the national finals of Mrs India.

“For most people, it’s just a beauty pageant. We’ve been conducting this event from 2013. We’ve seen the difference in the lives of these women. Earlier, women were shy and remained in their shell, but now they aren’t afraid of living their dreams; this permeates from beyond the pageant, into their personal lives,” said Pratibha Saunshimath, organiser, and former Mrs. India Asia International. The event also gave an opportunity to the specially abled children of Bala Mano Vikasa Kendra to showcase their talents. 

