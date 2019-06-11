Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man held for stepbrother’s murder

The Anekal police have solved a murder case and arrested a man and his friend for the murder of his stepbrother.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anekal police have solved a murder case and arrested a man and his friend for the murder of his stepbrother. The deceased is Padmanabha (27), a resident of Girijashankar Layout in Anekal.
The accused are Govardhan, his stepbrother, and Vinod,  both 21, and residents of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

Police said Padmanabha had gone missing on May 28. On June 1, a body was found in a ditch. Padmanabha’s father Nagaraju identified the body and the complaint was re-registered as a murder case.
“During the probe, it was revealed that Nagaraju had two wives. Padmanabha was born to Nagaraju’s first wife while Govardhan was born to his second wife. As there were several issues between the stepbrothers, Govardhan was traced and picked up for questioning. When interrogated, he confessed to have killed his stepbrother. He revealed that his father and Padmanabha used to insult him. Moreover, his mother had stopped giving him money. He was also angry as his father had registered their house in Anekal in Padmanabha’s name,” a police officer said.

TAGS
bengaluru crime murder

