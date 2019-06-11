Bengaluru: Three teenagers drown while swimming in lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three boys drowned in two lakes in separate incidents in the outskirts of the city on Sunday. In the first incident, two brothers Zakir Khan (17) and Sahid Khan (14), residents of Electronics City, had gone to Bingipura lake near Bannerghatta for swimming, without informing their parents.

They drowned while swimming, and the incident only came to light in the evening when villagers found their floating bodies and alerted the Bannerghatta police. In the second incident, 13-year-old Roshan drowned in Marasur lake near Anekal.

He had gone for swimming with his friends, but they ran away when he drowned. A few hours later, his parents learned to know about the incident and informed the Surya City police. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the body.