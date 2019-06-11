Home Cities Bengaluru

Fake currency case: One more in NIA net

The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested an accused, who was wanted in a counterfeit currency circulation case and was absconding for the past nine months.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency, Drugs, Intenet

Image for representation purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested an accused, who was wanted in a counterfeit currency circulation case and was absconding for the past nine months.

The arrested is Sabiruddin (46), a resident of Krishnapur Chama in Malda district of West Bengal. He was wanted in a case related to the seizure of fake notes worth Rs 6.84 lakh in Bengaluru last year. Then, the police had arrested four people - MG Raju of Vijayapura in Devanahalli, Gangadhar Kolkar of Bagalkot, Sajjad Ali of Malda and Vanitha of Ramachandrapuram.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused along with their associates had conspired to procure fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh and supply them from Malda to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. NIA Hyderabad had filed a chargesheet against the four accused in November last year. Another accused Abdul Kadir was arrested in December.

“Accused Sabiruddin was arrested from Malda. A mobile phone and personal documents were seized from him. He was produced before the CJM Court in Malda, which has granted four days’ transit remand. He is being brought to Bengaluru to produce him before the NIA Special Court,” a release stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Fake currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp