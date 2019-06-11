Fake currency case: One more in NIA net

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested an accused, who was wanted in a counterfeit currency circulation case and was absconding for the past nine months.



The arrested is Sabiruddin (46), a resident of Krishnapur Chama in Malda district of West Bengal. He was wanted in a case related to the seizure of fake notes worth Rs 6.84 lakh in Bengaluru last year. Then, the police had arrested four people - MG Raju of Vijayapura in Devanahalli, Gangadhar Kolkar of Bagalkot, Sajjad Ali of Malda and Vanitha of Ramachandrapuram.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused along with their associates had conspired to procure fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh and supply them from Malda to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. NIA Hyderabad had filed a chargesheet against the four accused in November last year. Another accused Abdul Kadir was arrested in December.

“Accused Sabiruddin was arrested from Malda. A mobile phone and personal documents were seized from him. He was produced before the CJM Court in Malda, which has granted four days’ transit remand. He is being brought to Bengaluru to produce him before the NIA Special Court,” a release stated.